A stunner.

As promised, Kelela has released ‘LMK’, the first single from her upcoming debut studio full-length Take Me Apart.

It is one of her lushest tracks to-date, building on the enormous layers of 2013’s Cut 4 Me with the polish of her Hallucinogen EP released in 2015. After tweeting a letter to her fans promising Take Me Apart was coming very soon, the singer revealed on Instagram that it’s due October 6.

my album Take Me Apart comes out October 6th!

