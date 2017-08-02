Popul Vuh’s For You and Me gets first vinyl reissue on Light In The Attic

Out of print since 1991.

Experimental pioneers Popul Vuh will receive a long overdue reissue of their 1991 album For You and Me on Light In The Attic.

Originally released on Milan Records in 1991, the album has never been available on vinyl outside of Europe. Aside from a CD reissue in 2006, this marks the album’s first time on vinyl since the original release.

Coming after their ’70s heyday pioneering kosmiche and soundtracking Werner Herzog’s best films, For You and Me is considered a late-era gem from Florian Fricke’s legendary project and captures Popul Vuh as a trio featuring guitarist Daniel Fichelscher and vocalist Renate Knaup.

Listen to a track from the album below and look for the reissue August 31 via Light In The Attic.

