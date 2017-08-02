Sorry Jaynari – Against The Clock

West Coast producer Sorry Jaynari makes it look easy.

West Coast hip-hop and R&B producer Sorry Jaynari has an impressive list of production credits, with hits for artists like Wiz Khalifa, Tyga, Waka Flocka, Nipsey Hussle and YG under his belt.

Following the release of his collaborative mixtape Last Of The ‘80s, we linked up with Jaynari to see what he could do in the studio, challenging him to make a track in just 10 minutes.

He didn’t disappoint: using FL Studio, Jaynari made an effortless video game-inspired beat complete with dreamy vocal textures.

Watch next: P-Lo – Against The Clock