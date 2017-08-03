Bristol’s Elevator Sound releases “smashed and mangled” drum sample pack

By , Aug 3 2017
Bristol's Elevator Sound releases "smashed and mangled" drum sample pack

Image via: Elevator Sound

“No processing, no mixing, no treatment”.

Elevator Sound has released its second sample pack, a set of “smashed and mangled” drum loops recorded on gear from the Bristol synth store.

Our Machines #2 Drum and Rhythm is available now from Bandcamp for $6.59/£4.99, and contains 20 raw and crunchy loops with “no processing, no mixing, no treatment”.

The collection follows the Bristol store’s first sample pack, which paired modular rhythms and sequences with drones and “all sorts of other weird shit from all the machines instore.”

Buy it from Bandcamp and check out Elevator Sound’s synth range online at the store’s website.

Read next: 21 great free sample packs for producers on a budget

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

21 great free sample packs for producers on a budget

Mar 25 2017

21 great free sample packs for producers on a budget
TĀLĀ’s free sample pack lets you make beats with sounds from Thailand, India and beyond

Mar 6 2017

TĀLĀ's free sample pack features sounds from Thailand, India...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+