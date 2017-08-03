Bristol’s Elevator Sound releases “smashed and mangled” drum sample pack

“No processing, no mixing, no treatment”.

Elevator Sound has released its second sample pack, a set of “smashed and mangled” drum loops recorded on gear from the Bristol synth store.

Our Machines #2 Drum and Rhythm is available now from Bandcamp for $6.59/£4.99, and contains 20 raw and crunchy loops with “no processing, no mixing, no treatment”.

The collection follows the Bristol store’s first sample pack, which paired modular rhythms and sequences with drones and “all sorts of other weird shit from all the machines instore.”

Buy it from Bandcamp and check out Elevator Sound’s synth range online at the store’s website.

