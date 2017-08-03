Florentino signs to Mixpak, remixes Jubilee’s ‘Wine Up’

By , Aug 3 2017

The producer’s first release for the label is coming this year.

Florentino, the Manchester-based producer known for his work with Swing Ting, has signed to Mixpak and to honor the occasion he’s remixed of one of the label’s best recent releases.

Above you can hear him take on ‘Wine Up’, the lead single from Jubilee’s great 2016 album After Hours. The track retains Hoodcelebrityy’s driving vocal performance, but throws in new layers of percussion and some particularly acid-heavy synths.

Look for more from the producer soon and for a preview of some unreleased music revisit his excellent FACT mix from last fall.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Hear WILDLIFE! blend dancehall and ambient on Mixpak release Anima

Jul 14 2017

Hear WILDLIFE! blend dancehall and ambient on Mixpak album Anima
Jubilee drops Magic City III compilation featuring Ikonika, Untold and Opus III

May 24 2017

Jubilee drops Magic City III compilation featuring Ikonika,...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+