Kidd Creole from Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five arrested for murder

The hip-hop pioneer is accused of fatally stabbing a homeless man in New York.

Nathaniel Glover, who performed under the name Kidd Creole in Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has been arrested and charged for the murder of a homeless man in New York.

As NY Daily News reports, Glover was arrested as part of an investigation into the killing yesterday (August 2). According to a source, the hip-hop pioneer works as a handyman and security guard near where the incident took place. Glover reportedly reacted angrily after the victim, 55-year-old John Jolly, supposedly made sexual advances towards him.

A police report obtained by Rolling Stone states: “Upon arrival, police observed a 55-year-old male with multiple stab wounds to the torso. EMS also responded and transported the male to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

Glover was identified through CCTV. The other members of Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, who became the first hip-hop act to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, have yet to comment on the arrest.