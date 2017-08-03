New York and LA library cardholders can now stream the Criterion Collection for free

Time to get a library card if you don’t.

The New York Public Library has followed the recent example of Los Angeles Public Libraries in allowing members to stream a massive number of films online including the entire Criterion Collection.

Comprising legendary films from directors including Akira Kurosawa, David Lynch, Agnès Varda, Ingmar Bergman, Krzysztof Kieślowsk, Andrei Tarkovsky, Chantal Ackerman, Yasujirō Ozu and more, the Criterion Collection has focused on remastering and releasing “important classic and contemporary films” since the days of Laserdisc. It is only a fraction of the films included with the library’s service.

As Gothamist points out, anyone with either a NYPL or Brooklyn Public Library card can access its Kanopy service. Accounts only require a free library card number and users can rent up to 10 streamable films per month with each rental lasting three days.

In anticipation of the return of Twin Peaks, Criterion recently released a digitally restored edition of Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me.

The service is available now in LAPL and starts tomorrow in NYPL. Head to their websites for more information on getting a free card.

Read next: Lou Reed’s entire musical archive to be housed at New York Public Library