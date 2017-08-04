Jay-Z parodies Friends intro in video for 'Moonlight'

Directed by Master Of None co-creator Alan Yang.

Jay-Z has released ‘Moonlight’, the next video from his new album 4:44 and it might look a little familiar.

The clip for ‘Moonlight’ comes from Master Of None director and co-creator Alan Yang and uses the song as the theme to a reimagined intro of the popular ’90s sitcom Friends using black actors.

The clip features comedians Lil Rel Howery as Joey, Keith Stanfield as Chandler, Jerrod Carmichael as Ross. It also includes Insecure star Issa Rae as Rachel, Tiffany Haddish as Phoebe and Tessa Thompson as Monica. The actors also deliver a spot-on recreation of a scene from the classic episode ‘The One Where No One’s Ready’.

The clip also includes some fourth wall-breaking shenanigans, Hannibal Buress playing himself and (as you’d expect from the title) a reference to the 2017 Oscars mixup where Best Picture winner Moonlight briefly appeared to lose to La La Land.