By , Aug 7 2017
Hear the first single in the series now.

MF DOOM has announced a new weekly single series on Adult Swim kicking off the 15 week run featuring music from upcoming albums.

Titled The Missing Notebook Rhymes, the series is described as a “notebook” of upcoming releases and singles by other artists featuring DOOM such as Jay Electronica. Today you can hear the track ‘Negus’ which features DOOM and appears on Sean Price’s upcoming posthumous album imperious Rex.

Listen to ‘Negus’ below and keep an eye out for more from the series here.

Read next: Remembering Sean Price, an antidote to hip-hop’s overinflated ego

