MF DOOM has announced a new weekly single series on Adult Swim kicking off the 15 week run featuring music from upcoming albums.

Titled The Missing Notebook Rhymes, the series is described as a “notebook” of upcoming releases and singles by other artists featuring DOOM such as Jay Electronica. Today you can hear the track ‘Negus’ which features DOOM and appears on Sean Price’s upcoming posthumous album imperious Rex.

