Skepta shares new retro-inspired video for ‘Hypocrisy’

The grime MC claims he turned down an MBE on the self-produced track.

Skepta has shared a new music video for ‘Hypocrisy’, the SoundCloud loosie he released last month.

Directed by the grime star alongside Boy Better Know collaborator Matt Walker, the video features playful set design and retro-inspired karaoke-singing dancers – watch it below.

The track itself sees Skepta call out his internet haters, while also suggesting that he once refused an MBE: “Just came back from the Ivors / And look at what we collected / The MBE got rejected / I’m not trying to be accepted.”

Skepta’s grime collective Boy Better Know will take over London’s O2 Arena on August 27 to “create and impose their own agenda.” For tickets and more info, check out the Boy Better Know Takeover website.

