Rihanna didn’t want to work with Diplo because his music sounds like a “reggae song at an airport”

Diplo has revealed he tried to get Rihanna to sing on Major Lazer’s 2015 smash ‘Lean On’ and multiple other tracks, but was turned down by the star, who dismissed one of “like, 700” possibly collaborative tracks as sounding like a “reggae song at an airport.”

“It was four in the morning,” explains the producer in a new interview with GQ, describing a recording session with Future that Rihanna was present at. “Finally, I was like, ‘Yo, G, I’m leaving unless you let me play her a song.’ So I played her a song. And she was like, ‘This sounds like a reggae song at an airport.’… I was like, ‘I’m gonna kill myself.’”

Rihanna has since laughed off the story on Instagram, cleverly hashtagged “#DutyFree”. Diplo sounds undeterred however: in the post’s comments, he replied, “We gonna get one tho.” See the post below.