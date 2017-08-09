Sugai Ken announces new album UkabazUmorezU on RVNG Intl.

Traditional Japanese instrumentation broken into hypertextural ambient music.

Japanese artist Sugai Ken has signed to RVNG Intl. and unveiled his new album UkabazUmorezU.

A record he describes as conjuring the “subtle and profound ambience of night in Japan,” it collects 11 hypnotic ambient pieces constructed from field recordings taken around his home of Kanagawa and its local performing arts center.

Today you can hear the track ‘Wochikaeri to Uzume’ which comes with a visual from Kiyotaka Sumiyoshi. For fans of fellow new RVNG signees Visible Cloaks, it makes for a welcome addition to the label.

UkabazUmorezU (which roughly translates to “slow and steady wins the race”) is out October 20 via RVNG. Take a look at the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:
01. ‘Wakihi’
02. ‘Wochikaeri to Uzume’
03. ‘Shinobine’
04. ‘Okera’
05. ‘Mei’
06. ‘Ganoubyoshi’
07. ‘Doujiri’
08. ‘Katsura’
09. ‘Kugutsu Biwa’
10. ‘Sawariyanagi’
11. ‘Suzunarikibushi’

