Juju & Jordash announce fourth album, Sis-boom-bah!

It’s the improvised techno duo’s first album since 2014.

Dekmantel regulars Juju & Jordash will release their fourth album on the label in October.

According to a press release, Sis-boom-bah! was recorded in the space of a few weeks and based around grooves written by Juju on guitar and Jordash on Rhodes. Polyrhythms are central to the album, with a Yamaha DX7 synth and Roland TR-606 drum machine generating most of the sequenced rhythms.

The album is the improvised techno duo’s first LP since 2014’s Clean-Cut, and their fourth for Dekmantel since their self-titled debut in 2009, which was also the first release on the Amsterdam label.

Sis-boom-bah! is released on October 2 on 2LP and digital formats. Listen to a preview of the album below.

Tracklist:

01. Herkie

02. Rah-Rah

03. Back Tuck Basket Toss

04. Deadman

05. Paper Dolls

06. Hanging Pyramid

07. L-motion

08. Attack The Crowd

09. One Armed Liberty