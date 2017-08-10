See you there.

Printworks London has revealed the initial lineup for its second season of shows, with special nights hosted by Black Coffee, The Hydra and Andy C among those announced.

The 16-acre, 5,000-capacity ex-printing facility, described as an “experimental, multi-purpose cultural destination”, launched earlier this year with Nina Kraviz, Daphni, Joy Orbison and Seth Troxler among those to have performed at the space. Having closed its doors on Easter weekend with a closing night that featured Ben Klock and fellow Berghain resident Marcel Dettmann, it now will reopen for a 10-week run of events spanning multiple genres on October 7.

Maceo Plex, Daniel Avery, Rødhåd, Vril and more play the opening party for Issue 002, as Printworks are billing it. Black Coffee is at the venue on October 14, before The Hydra returns on October 21 at a night celebrating all things Ninja Tune. Andy C will then bring a Ram Records anniversary party to the space on October 28, with more events to follow before the space closes again in December.

