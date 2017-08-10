Saudi artist arrested for dabbing during concert

The dance move was recently banned by the Saudi authorities because of its supposed connections to weed.

Saudi-born Abdallah Al Shahani, who is a popular TV host, musician and actor, has been arrested for dabbing during a concert. The artist had been performing at a music festival in Taif, Saudi Arabia over the weekend, reports the BBC.

Video footage of the performance began circulating on social media and was tweeted thousands of times. The Saudi Interior Ministry’s National Commission for Combating Drugs recently banned the dance move because they believe it references marijuana use.

A poster shared on the organization’s Twitter earlier this month, writes of the “dangers” that dabbing inflicts “on the youth and society.”

Al Shahani issued an apology via Twitter on Tuesday.