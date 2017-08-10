Stefflon Don drops new single ‘Hurtin’ Me’ featuring French Montana

The debut outing for Stefflon Don’s Universal Music imprint V-VI Records.

Stefflon Don exploded onto the scene with her Real Ting mixtape last year and now the Clapton rapper has unveiled a new single, ‘Hurtin’ Me’, which features a guest appearance from French Montana.

Produced by Rymez (Wiley and Lil Yachty), the track marks the debut outing for Stefflon Don’s Universal Music imprint V-VI Records. It’s also her first release under new US label Quality Control, which is home to Migos and Lil Yachty.

In an interview with Julie Adenuga for Beats 1,  Stefflon Don described ‘Hurtin’ Me’ as a summer track and “one of those tunes that I feel needs to come now.” Talking about her decision to collaborate with French Montana, she said he was “the only one” for the job.

