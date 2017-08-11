This app lets you control Ableton Live in virtual reality

Make music in VR.

VR hasn’t been adopted quite in the music making world as widely as some manufacturers might have hoped, but an independent developer has just released an app for controlling Ableton Live using the HTC Vive platform.

AliveInVR costs just £8.99 from Steam and allows you to trigger clips, place triggers anywhere in 3D space, play instruments in scale mode and mix your tracks in VR.

AliveInVR isn’t the first app for controlling Ableton Live in VR. Back in 2014, New Zealander Byron Mallett developed his own VR app for Oculus Rift called Pensato.

