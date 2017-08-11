A bonus track from 4:44.

Jay-Z has made a weekly habit of releasing a new video from his new album 4:44 every Friday.

Today he’s offered up a new video for the James Blake collaboration ‘MaNyfaCedGod’ that stars Lupita Nyong’o.

The clip for the bonus track follows a wildly diverse string of videos from the animated ‘The Story Of O.J.’ to the minimalist ‘Kill Jay-Z’ to last week’s Friends parody with ‘Moonlight’.

You can watch it below on Tidal and keep an eye out for a new video this time next week.