Jay-Z releases video for James Blake collab ‘MaNyfaCedGod’ starring Lupita Nyong’o

By , Aug 11 2017
Jay-Z releases video for James Blake collab 'MaNyfaCedGod' starring Lupita Nyong’o

A bonus track from 4:44.

Jay-Z has made a weekly habit of releasing a new video from his new album 4:44 every Friday.

Today he’s offered up a new video for the James Blake collaboration ‘MaNyfaCedGod’ that stars Lupita Nyong’o.

The clip for the bonus track follows a wildly diverse string of videos from the animated ‘The Story Of O.J.’ to the minimalist ‘Kill Jay-Z’ to last week’s Friends parody with ‘Moonlight’.

You can watch it below on Tidal and keep an eye out for a new video this time next week.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Jay-Z parodies Friends in video for ‘Moonlight’

Aug 4 2017

Jay-Z parodies Friends intro in video for 'Moonlight'
Jay-Z shares 4:44 bonus tracks with James Blake and Blue Ivy

Jul 30 2017

Jay-Z shares 4:44 bonus tracks with James Blake and Blue Ivy

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+