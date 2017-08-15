D∆WN announces Redemption Remixes with Mr. Mitch, Florentino and more

By , Aug 15 2017
A remix EP of last year’s great Redemption.

D∆WN has unveiled Redemption Remixes, a new remix EP featuring Mr. Mitch, Florentino and more. Today you can hear Florentino (who recently signed to Mixpak) take on the track ‘Lilies’.

The release also includes remixes from Hi Tom, Orlando and Sega Bodega fresh off his sinister and infectious Ess B EP on Crazylegs.

Look for Redemption Remixes on August 25 via Local Action and Our Dawn Ent and pre-order it here.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Lillies (Florentino Remix)’
02. ‘Vines (Mr. Mitch Remix)’
03. ‘Voices (Sega Bodega Remix)’
04. ‘Lazarus (Orlando Remix)’
05. ‘Vines (Hi Tom Remix)’

