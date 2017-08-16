LCD Soundsystem share new track ‘Tonite’

The band’s comeback album is out next month.

LCD Soundsystem have dropped a new track titled ‘Tonite’.

The song is taken from the New York band’s comeback album American Dream and follows previously released single ‘Call The Police’. Listen below.

Earlier this year, frontman James Murphy called the forthcoming album one of the most enjoyable he’s ever made, “if not the most fun ever. I think it is, for sure, the happiest I’ve ever been making a record,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

American Dream lands September 1.