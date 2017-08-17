Tortoise unveil The Catastrophist tour book with live recordings

A collection of photos from the post-rock legends’s new tour.

Tortoise have announced an 80-page tour book to accompany a rerelease of their 2016 album The Catastrophist.

The collection includes intimate photos by Andrew Paynter from their recent West Coast tour. It also includes new live recordings and a CD copy of The Catastrophist

“Every time we step on a stage, we are trying to invest ourselves in the performance as much as possible, so that we can give the audience a unique experience” says member Douglas McCombs in a statement. “We want you to know that we consider it a privilege to play our music for you.”

The book is out September 22. Take a look at the cover and revisit the band’s great FACT mix below.

