Listen to Chance The Rapper and The Social Experiment’s new track, ‘Gimme A Call’

Aug 21 2017

“Just gimme a call – ring, ring, ring, ring on the buzzer.”

Chance The Rapper and The Social Experiment have dropped a surprise new track, ‘Gimme A Call’.

Full of the same gospel piano and positive vibes that marked out their 2015 album Surf, the song also features Chance’s brother, Taylor Bennett.

Bennett shared the track in a SoundCloud playlist of unmixed songs titled Throw Aways, which features a remix of Kanye West’s ‘Real Friends’ and is said to only be available for one week. Check it out before it disappears above.

It’s been a good summer for Chance loosies: in addition to ‘Gimme A Call’, the Chicago star has appeared on collaborations with Young Thug (‘Big Bs’) and Kaytranada (‘And They Say’) having also performed on DJ Khaled and co’s ‘I’m The One’ earlier in the year.

