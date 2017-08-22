T-Pain announces acoustic tour because we’re still fawning over his Tiny Desk Concert

He’ll do a short run of the US this fall.

T-Pain has announced he will embark on an intimate acoustic tour this fall inspired by his 2014 Tiny Desk Concert, NPR reports.

He explains: “The love and respect I’ve received from my NPR performance has not only shown a different side of me to fans, but it also has introduced me to a whole different set of fans. All I see on social media is how all my fans want to see this in person, live, with their own eyes.”

The tour will kick off on October 4 in San Francisco. Check out the dates, and revisit his Tiny Desk Concert, below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 25 at 10am here.

Tour Dates:

Oct 4 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Oct 5 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

Oct 15 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Oct 24 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

Oct 25 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Oct 30 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

