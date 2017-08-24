Beck details new album Colors, shares ‘Dear Life’

The follow-up to Morning Phase is out soon.

Beck has released the new single ‘Dear Life’ along with details of his upcoming album Colors. It will be released October 13 on Capitol.

The album includes previous singles ‘Wow’, ‘Dreams’ and ‘Up All Night’. It was largely produced by Greg Kurstin and Beck (Cole M.G.N. co-produced ‘Wow’, while Beck handled the closing ‘Fix Me’ himself). It follows 2014’s Morning Phase which later won Album Of The Year at the Grammys.

Take a look at the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Colors’

02. ‘Seventh Heaven’

03. ‘I’m So Free’

04. ‘Dear Life’

05. ‘No Distraction’

06. ‘Dreams (Color Mix)’

07. ‘Wow’

08. ‘Up All Night’

09. ‘Square One’

10. ‘Fix Me’