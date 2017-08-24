Including photos of Cowley, X-rated film stills and an essay from Matmos’s Drew Daniel.

Disco pioneer Patrick Cowley will have his final gay porn soundtrack, Afternooners, reissued on vinyl by San Francisco label Dark Entries and Honey Soundsystem Records.

In addition to his production work for Sylvester and being a key producer in San Francisco’s Hi-NRG sound, Cowley produced soundtracks for gay porn films in the late 70s for director John Coletti. Dark Entries previously compiled these recordings on 2013’s School Daze and 2015’s Muscle Up, with Afternooners collecting the last of them.

The new vinyl release includes bonus tracks found in the archives of Megatone Records’ Paul Parker and Cowley’s friend Lily Bartels. It also includes photos of Cowley, stills from a few of the X-rated films from the Fox Studios vaults and an essay by Matmos’s Drew Daniel.

Afternooners is out October 19, Cowley’s birthday. Take a look at the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Big Shot’

02. ‘Surfside Sex’

03. ‘Hot Beach’

04. ‘The Runner’

05. ‘Furlough’

06. ‘One Hot Afternoon’

07. ‘Leather Bound’

08. ‘Bore & Stroke’

09. ‘Cycle Tuff’

10. ‘Jungle Orchids’

11. ‘Take a Little Trip’

12. ‘Love Come Set Me Free’