Sony Music and Dubset strike deal to monetize unofficial remixes and DJ mixes

Sony Music has struck a deal with rights clearance startup Dubset that will allow it to monetize its music in DJ mixes and unofficial remixes hosted on both Spotify and Apple Music.

Sony is the first major label to make a deal with Dubset, whose service uses software to identify songs (or parts of songs) and distribute money to both rights holders and the artist who recorded the mix or remix.

Dubset’s software can process a 60-minute mix in 15 minutes, using a combination of audio fingerprinting and algorithms to identify the original material used in any mix or remix.

The company made a similar deal with Apple Music last year, but rights holders could still blacklist tracks through Dubset. The Sony deal will add a huge number of popular tracks that can be shared in mixes or remixes. According to The Verge, Sony will still restrict some of its catalog, but Dubset CEO Stephen White says “the majority” of the label’s music will be available.

“Sony was open to the deal because it not only opens up another revenue stream for them, it also revitalizes their back catalog,” said Alex Dias, content manager for Dubset.

The deal is likely to be another blow to the beleaguered SoundCloud, which was the go-to place for mixes and remixes before the majors started cracking down on unlicensed content.

The Verge also reports that Dubset is working on similar deals with Warner Music and Universal Music Group. If it succeeds, SoundCloud will have to battle Apple Music and Spotify to be the preferred platform for hosting mixes.

