Join The Fucking Drum Circle with Guerilla Toss’ Pete Negroponte.

When he isn’t pounding drums with psychedelic noise rockers Guerilla Toss, Pete Negroponte creates a surreal world on his own as Do Pas O. Today he releases his debut album Join The Fucking Drum Circle on Hausu Mountain and you can stream it now.

While Negroponte focuses on his rhythmic attack with Guerilla Toss, Do Pas O weaves in bright synth melodies and wild guitar riffs over its eight adventurous tracks. The result is an album that sounds distinct from his DFA-signed band while generating the same uplifting, chaotic energy.

Order Join The Fucking Drum Circle now on Hausu Mountain and stream it below.