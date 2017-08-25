Lil Uzi Vert’s Luv Is Rage 2 is finally here

Featuring The Weeknd, Pharrell and beats from Metro Boomin and Maaly Raw.

Lil Uzi Vert’s long-awaited Luv Is Rage 2 album has finally dropped.

The release was announced with only a few hours notice yesterday evening by the star, and spans 16 tracks including ‘Neon Guts’ featuring Pharrell, The Weeknd-assisted ‘Lil Uzi Vert’ and previously released smash ‘XO Tour Llif3’.

The album, a sequel to his 2015 breakout mixtape Luv Is Rage, was announced last autumn, follows three mixtapes in 2016 from the Philly artist: Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World, The Perfect Luv Tape, and Gucci Mane collab 1017 vs. the World.

Check out Luv Is Rage 2 below on Apple Music and Spotify.

Read next: The 50 best albums of 2016