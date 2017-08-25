Watch her and collaborator Ginger Breaker raise hell in the video for ‘Sex Jam’.

Montreal producer Marie Davidson has announced From Québec, With Love, a new EP from SLEAZY, her collaborative project with Ginger Breaker.

Described as an “ode to the rural and suburban Québec experience”, the EP was recorded earlier this year in April and followed by the debut single ‘Que Calor’.

Today you can watch the video for ‘Sex Jam’ which rides a taut, minimalist beat while the pair travel through the city and night and Davidson delivers commanding, spoken-word lyrics (“You want to FUCK WITH ME?”) directly into the camera.

Listen to the previously released ‘Que Calor’ below and look for From Québec, With Love August 29 via TAG OUT.