Solange launches Seventy States exhibition at London’s Tate Modern

An interactive version of the exhibition is available to view online.

Solange has launched a new digital exhibition at London’s Tate Modern.

Inspired by a photograph of artist Betye Saar, Seventy States explores black womanhood and identity and will take the form of never-before-seen performance pieces and visual concepts drawn from videos for Solange’s acclaimed 2016 album A Seat At The Table. Two untitled poems are also exhibited along with a new original score called ‘We Sleep in Our Clothes’.

Directed by Alan Del Rio Ortiz, Seventy States was made in conjunction with Solange’s longtime collaborator Carlota Guerra and features an installation by Ricardo Basbaum.

“I wanted to create a specific scenography through movement and landscape to communicate my states of process through this record, I decided to do this through a visual language,” Solange said in a press release.

The exhibition, which opened on Friday (August 25), is part of the museum’s Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power, which is showing until October 22.

Explore the interactive version of the piece now.