Available in a Hello Kitty-themed sing-along video.

Frank Ocean has shared the new song ‘Provider’ after premiering it last night on his “blonded RADIO” show.

Available on his website, it begins as a video of a boombox being modified before playing the track on cassette. It is also a sing-along, featuring a bouncing Hello Kitty head.

The track is one of many new songs Ocean has premiered on his show including ‘Biking’, ‘Slide On Me’ and ‘Chanel’.

Listen to it here.