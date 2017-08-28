Watch Kendrick Lamar perform ‘HUMBLE.’ and ‘DNA.’ at the MTV VMAs

Kung Fu Kenny opened the 2017 awards with fire and ninjas and closed it winning Video Of The Year.

Kendrick Lamar opened the 2017 MTV VMAs last night where he took home the Video Of The Year for ‘HUMBLE.’ and now you can watch the thrilling performance in full.

Lamar began by performing ‘DNA.’ on a laser-filled platform in the audience before moving to the main stage for ‘HUMBLE.’ where he was backed by ninjas and a burning wall of fire.

Many, many hours laters Lamar was back on stage for to receive Video Of The Year with producer Dave Free and director Dave Meyers by his side. Watch their speech and rewatch the video below.