MF DOOM releases new track ‘Notebook 03’

The latest from The Missing Notebook Rhymes.

MF DOOM has released the new song ‘Notebook 03’. It’s the next installment in his weekly singles series on Adult Swim.

The track follows previous singles including the Alchemist-produced ‘Doomsayer’, the DOOM-featuring Sean Price track ‘Negus’ and a surprise come-back from KMD.

The track doesn’t bring any surprise guests or album announcements, but for our money it’s the best one yet. Listen to it below and let’s keep hoping next week brings the return of Madvillain.