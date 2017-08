From his excellent Gang Signs & Prayer.

Stormzy has released a video for his Kehlani collab ‘Cigarettes and Cush’.

The cinematic clip finds Stormzy as the boss of grow house who is in courtship with a new paramour. But there is no more Stormzy’s love interest than he knows. Check it out below.

