Printworks London announces November events including Matthew Dear, Mumdance and Clark

By , Aug 30 2017
Printworks London announce November events including Matthew Dear, Mumdance and Clark

Photograph by: Carolina Faruolo

The 16-acre, 5,000-capacity ex-printing facility gets ready for a big season.

Printworks London have announced the November events of their Issue 002 season including Matthew Dear’s Audion, Mumdance, Clark and more.

The season kicks off November 4 with Tales Of Us and a showcase of their Berlin label Afterlife and includes CSGRV, Ossa Di Mare, Vaal, Patrice Bäumel and more. The following Saturday features team-up with Relentless bringing Gorgon City, Claptone, Shadow Child, Friend Within, NVOY, Klose One and special guest Hannah Wants.

November 18 will mark a return of The Hydra following their October showcase for NinjaTune. This edition features Blueprint and includes Clark, James Ruskin, Mumdance, Russell Haswell and more. Finally the month ends with Paradise, featuring Jamie Jones, Loco Dice and Matthew Dear performing under his recently revived Audion moniker.

It all goes down this November. Learn more here and take a look at the full schedule below.

