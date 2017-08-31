Listen to a new LCD Soundsystem track, ‘pulse (v.1)’

The track comes one day ahead of new album American Dream.

LCD Soundsystem have released a new track for free download, ‘pulse v.1’.

The 14-minute instrumental arrives one day ahead of the release of the band’s fourth album, American Dream. It’s available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify, and can be downloaded for free here.

The track won’t appear on the album, though previously shared tracks ‘Tonite’, ‘Call The Police’ and ‘American Dream’ will.

The band will tour Europe and the United States later in year in support of American Dream – full details on that can be found at the LCD Soundsystem website.

