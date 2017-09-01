Throbbing Gristle are reissuing all of their albums on limited edition vinyl

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

Unreleased box sets also to come.

Industrial pioneers Throbbing Gristle have announced that they’re reissuing all of their albums on vinyl via Mute starting November 3 to coincide with the 40th anniversary of their debut, The Second Annual Report.

The reissues begin with The Second Annual Report on white vinyl, 20 Jazz Funk Greats (our favorite album of the 1970s) on green vinyl and The Taste of TG: A Beginner’s Guide to Throbbing Gristle on double red 2xLP – the last being available on vinyl for the first time.

The November reissues will be followed by vinyl releases of D.o.A. The Third And Final Report, live favorite Heathen Earth, and the group’s underrated 2007 reunion album Part Two: The Endless Not on January 26. Mission Of Dead Souls, Greatest Hits, Journey Through A Body, and their excellent soundtrack to Derek Jarman’s In The Shadow Of The Sun will be available on April 27 next year.

Head here to pre-order a copy and listen to their iconic single ‘United’, available on The Taste Of TG, below.