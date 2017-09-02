Madlib releases new instrumental, ‘10 Summers Old’

By , Sep 2 2017

From a new two-track instrumental release, only available from two locations.

Madlib has unveiled a new track, ‘10 Summers Old’. The song is one of two new instrumentals featured on a new 7″ release, the other titled ‘Barrel Proof’ but not yet available online.

The 7″ is available to buy in just two places: from Rappcats.com and at Technical Equipment Supply, a Ypsilanti record store that doubles up as a record label, both run by producer Todd Osborn. (You might remember Osborn’s shop stocking an exclusive Aphex Twin 12″ record last year).

Hear ’10 Summers Old’ above.

Read next: The genius of Madlib in 10 essential releases

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Sunfall 2017 lines up Larry Heard, The Black Madonna and Madlib

Feb 1 2017

Sunfall 2017 lines up Larry Heard, The Black Madonna and Madlib
Madlib and DOOM release new collaborative 7″ ‘Avalanche’

Dec 15 2016

Madlib and DOOM release new collaborative 7" 'Avalanche'

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+