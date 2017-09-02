From a new two-track instrumental release, only available from two locations.

Madlib has unveiled a new track, ‘10 Summers Old’. The song is one of two new instrumentals featured on a new 7″ release, the other titled ‘Barrel Proof’ but not yet available online.

The 7″ is available to buy in just two places: from Rappcats.com and at Technical Equipment Supply, a Ypsilanti record store that doubles up as a record label, both run by producer Todd Osborn. (You might remember Osborn’s shop stocking an exclusive Aphex Twin 12″ record last year).

Hear ’10 Summers Old’ above.

Read next: The genius of Madlib in 10 essential releases