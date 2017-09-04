Made in Gothenburg: Little Dragon take us inside their electronic pop world

Ahead of their Bestival performance this weekend, we visit Gothenburg to find out about the haunts in which Little Dragon’s joyous electronic pop has its roots.

Season High, Swedish crew Little Dragon’s recent fifth album, is both a nod to the band’s shared love of escapism and the power of music to take you away to somewhere else.

However, it’s also an album grounded in the local. The spirit of Gothenburg has always naturally pervaded Little Dragon’s work, but for this album they made a more conscious effort to write their hometown into the script.

With its tram-lined streets, neoclassical architecture and thriving contemporary art scene, Gothenburg is a creative playground for the imagination. Season High is a sonic product of their environment, an album inspired by some of the band’s favorite spots, among these the city library and Keillers Park, with its breathtaking view of the Göta älv.

We paid the band a visit in their hometown, later following them to Spain’s Sonar festival, for a glimpse into the life and times of these electronic pop mainstays.