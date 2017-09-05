Apple cancels its annual London music festival after 10 years

Sep 5 2017
Image via: Apple

Apple’s free month-long music celebration has been axed.

Apple has canceled its annual London music festival after 10 years, Music Business Worldwide reports.

The Apple Music Festival – formerly known as the iTunes Festival – launched in 2007 and saw acts including Chance The Rapper, Adele, The Weeknd, Pharrell Williams and Kendrick Lamar perform at both London’s Koko and Roundhouse venues. Tickets for the month-long music event were given away to competition winners.

MBW believes that Apple’s decision to move away from a month-long gig series could be part of a move into backing individual events. The tech giant recently partnered shows by Haim and Skepta in London and Arcade Fire in Brooklyn and also had a presence at SXSW in Texas earlier this year, sponsoring shows by Vince Staples, Lana Del Rey and DJ Khaled.

News of the Apple Music Festival’s cancelation comes just a week before the company is expected to reveal its new iPhone, which rumors suggest will have a bezel-free screen, facial recognition technology and a $999 price tag. Earlier this year, Apple discontinued its iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano players.

FACT has contacted Apple for comment.

