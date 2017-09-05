Dramatic Records releases fourth world oddity The Pacific Visions of Martin Glass

An “Asiatisch fever dream” from the mysterious Martin Glass.

Eccentric outlet Dramatic Records has teamed up with NTS Radio’s Kit Records to release its latest project, an album of fourth world ambient music with a fanciful backstory.

The Pacific Visions of Martin Glass is described by the label as the “Asiatisch fever dream” of an American businessman exiled in Taiwan and “an ode to Pacific bubble decadence, beamed from a lilo or a roof garden”. It’s the latest in a series of irregular transmissions from cult label Dramatic Records, whose previous albums include includes music from fictional 1970s superclub The Endless House, and a Carl Sagan-obsessed swimming teacher and preacher called Sebastian Palomar.

Musically, the album is in a similar vein to the recent fourth world transmissions from RVNG Intl’s Visible Cloaks, taking clear inspiration from artists like Ryuichi Sakamoto, Susumu Yokota and Haruomi Hosono but also Mike Cooper and even ‘70s Muzak and library music.

Listen to The Pacific Visions of Martin Glass below and buy the album on vinyl from Bandcamp. Revisit Dramatic Records’ classic FACT mix from 2011 here.

Read next: The new wave of new age: How music’s most maligned genre finally became cool