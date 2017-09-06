Lena Willikens’ DJ sets are out-of-body experiences

Free your brain with Lena Willikens.

Lena Willikens is one of the world’s best DJs. A resident at Düsseldorf’s renowned Salon Des Amatuers club and affiliate of the influential Cómeme label, Willikens is known for playing diverse sets of everything from synth pop curios to slo-mo acid techno.

Willikens takes the art of DJing and playing in front of an audience seriously, but it’s not always about beat-matching everything perfectly (in fact, she avoids it). As we found out when we spoke to Willikens, one of the most important things is to make a connection with the crowd.