FACT and The Vinyl Factory are hiring a social media assistant

Come work with us!

FACT and our friends at The Vinyl Factory are looking for a social media assistant to work across both brands from our London office.

In the last 18 months, both FACT and The Vinyl Factory have seen huge increases in audiences across our social media channels, growing by 300% to a combined total of 1.5m fans and followers.

In 2018, our goal is to keep growing. How? Why, with the help of an entry-level social media obsessive of course: one who’s passionate about the music we cover, has excellent research skills and is full of the kinda energy and enthusiasm we need to take our feeds to the next level.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX_BIY5n0wb/?hl=en&taken-by=factmag

No experience? No problem. The right candidate will be expected to learn as they go, working underneath our creative director to deliver a wide range of content across a number of platforms, but with an initial focus on Instagram and Instagram Stories.

Familiarity with the tone and content of both brands and the scenes they speak to is essential. Knowledge of wider pop culture including fashion and film doesn’t hurt either.

To apply, please email facttv@factmag.com with your CV plus links to your own personal social channels. The deadline for applications is 6pm GMT on December 1. Good luck!