Shed releases new WK7 record and launches Bandcamp store

Another must-buy from the Power House label.

René Pawlowitz aka Shed has released the latest record from his occasional WK7 alias, a four-track EP called Rhythm 1.

Along with Head High, WK7 is an outlet for the German artist’s housier productions. As RA reports, the EP arrives with a new Bandcamp store, which currently collects lots of other releases on his Power House label, including the essential It’s A Love Thing 12″.

Earlier this week, Pawlowitz announced the reissue of his debut album Shedding The Past and its follow-up The Traveller, both on his new label TFE (The Final Experiment).

Check out Shed’s Bandcamp store here or pick up the 12″ at Hard Wax. Listen to Rhythm 1 below.

<a href="http://wk7berlin.bandcamp.com/album/rhythm-1">Rhythm 1 by WK7</a>

