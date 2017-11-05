Crystal Castles’ Ethan Kath sues Alice Glass for defamation over rape allegations

Glass recently released a statement detailing years of alleged abuse and assault from Kath.

Crystal Castles co-founder Ethan Kath has filed a lawsuit against his former bandmate Alice Glass for defamation and five other claims after she released a statement detailing years of alleged sexual and psychological abuse from Kath.

In the statement, which was published on October 24, Glass detailed claims of stalking, rape and physical abuse, among other things, that caused her to leave the band. Kath initially responded with a statement refuting Glass’s claims.

Kath has now filed a lawsuit that seeks an unspecified amount in damages. In a complaint obtained by Pitchfork, Kath claims he suffered “emotional distress” following Glass’s abuse allegations. He calls her accusations a “dastardly plan” intended to “ruin his good name and reputation in the industry, destroy Crystal Castles… and in turn boost her own career.”

The complaint also asserts that Glass’s statement was made “with the intent to disrupt [Crystal Castles’] relationship” with their management and booking agency. The band were dropped from their management company and their booking agency following the allegations. A number of live shows were also cancelled.

In a new statement, Kath claims he “fully supported” Glass when she left left Crystal Castles to “handle her mental heath issues and substance abuse issues.” He adds: “I will continue to support her quest to wellness but I can’t support extortion, false claims, and accusations put forth after the band attained new success without her.”

FACT has reached out to Alice Glass’s representative for comment.