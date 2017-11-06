Terre Thaemlitz announces multimedia album Deproduction

Her first full release as Thaemlitz since 2012’s 30-hour “mp3 album” Soulnessless.

Terre Thaemlitz has announced a new multimedia album called Deproduction, which also features two remixes by her DJ Sprinkles alias.

The release comprises an SD card containing audio, video and texts and will examine the impact of the Western Humanist notion of the nuclear family on LGBT communities, according to the Comatonse Recordings site.

“We live in an era in which dominant LGBT agendas are increasingly revolving around themes of family, matrimony, breeding and military service. The cultural terms for social analyses and organizing around such issues requires an aggressive capitulation to peculiarly Western Humanist notions of the nuclear family, as well as private and public space,” reads the description.

It continues: “As a result, Feminist and Queer critical rejections of family structures (nuclear and otherwise) are increasingly scarce. An ability to understand the abuses of family and domestic violence as symptoms of larger institutionalized dominations becomes virtually impossible.

In a stereotypically familiar and heteronormative manner, the anticipated promise behind today’s Queer families is nothing more than the egocentric notion that familial abuses will be resolved by this generation being better parents than the previous generation. What is forever absent are discussions of what it means to deliberately not be a parent, and to deliberately abandon family. They remain as taboo as the notion of celebrating the relief of an abortion.”

Tracklist:

01. ‘Names Have Been Changed’ (Sound/Reading For Incest Porn)

02. ‘Admit It’s Killing You’ (And Leave) (Sound/Reading For Gay Porn)

03. ‘Admit It’s Killing You’ (And Leave) (Piano Solo)

04. ‘Names Have Been Changed’ (DJ Sprinkles’ Deeperama)

05. ‘Admit It’s Killing You’ (And Leave) (DJ Sprinkles’ Deeperama)

