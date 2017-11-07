Goldie and Skepta collaborate on new vinyl-only single ‘Upstart (Road Trip)’

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

“Minted somewhere between Blade Runner and A Clockwork Orange.”

Goldie and Skepta are releasing a new single ‘Upstart’ exclusively available on 12” via Metalheadz this December.

The 12″ follows Goldie’s The Journey Man LP – which came out in June on the label, and Skepta’s Vicious EP – which came out in October on Boy Better Know.

The A-side includes Goldie and Skepta’s ‘Upstart (Road Trip)’ along with an instrumental version. On the flip, Goldie teams up with Fraims featuring DRS for ‘Poisonous Darts’ plus instrumental as well.

“Goldie and Skepta share a birthday, an elemental connection and an impeccable taste in beats,” explains Metalheadz on its Bandcamp. “Upstart is the blistering outcome of their studio sessions together – a fierce, futuristic alchemy of tense horrorshow melodics, street-level rhymes and bangin’ breaks.”

“It’s for the kind of kids who want to ram-raid tomorrow, become a ghost in the machine, a contagion that cannot be stopped.” Earlier this year, Goldie released a Burial remix of his classic track ‘Inner City Life’ on Metalheadz.

‘Upstart’ is out December 22 on Metalheadz, with pre-order available on the label’s Bandcamp.

Listen to the premiere on Charlie Sloth’s November 6 1xtra show at 1 hour 57 minutes here and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. Goldie & Skepta – ‘Upstart (Road Trip)’

A2. Goldie & Skepta – ‘Upstart (Road Trip)’ [Instrumental]

B1. Goldie & Fraims Featuring DRS – ‘Poisonous Darts’

B2. Goldie & Fraims Featuring DRS – ‘Poisonous Darts’ [Instrumental]