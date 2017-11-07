Meek Mill sentenced to two-to-four years in prison for violating probation

Jay-Z has called the sentence “unjust and heavy-handed.”

Meek Mill has been sentenced to two-to-four years in prison after violating the terms of his probation.

A Philadelphia judge cited a failed drug test and a failure to comply with a court order restricting his travel, stemming from a 2008 gun and drug case, reports Billboard.

Mill – born Robert Rihmeek Williams – was arrested in March and charged with misdemeanour assault following an altercation with two airport employees. In August, he was arrested for reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Charges from both cases were dropped after Williams fulfilled his community service requirements. The judge ruled that these incidents were in breach of his probation. In February 2016, Williams was placed under house arrest for 90 days after violating his parole.

Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation company represents Meek Mill, responded to the sentence in a Facebook post last night (November 6), calling it “unjust and heavy-handed.” He vowed to “always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.”

Meek Mill’s lawyer said they would appeal the sentencing.

