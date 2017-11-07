The video game music label takes on Sega’s iconic mascot.

Sonic Adventure and Sonic Adventure 2 will receive vinyl soundtrack editions from video game music reissuers Brave Wave this winter.

Sonic Adventure was Sega’s first major attempt to bring Sonic into 3D (okay, technically it was 1996’s Sonic 3D Blast, but the less said about that abomination the better), but it was also seen as an opportunity to change the series’ music for the next generation.

The decision saw the in-house composers at Sonic Team leave behind the chiptune music of the 16-bit Genesis era to embrace rock music, hip hop and dance music. While many have argued Sonic’s music was a strong case of “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”, Sonic Team’s music during the Adventure era has gained a cult following over the years.

Both soundtracks will include a booklet featuring an interview with lead composer Jun Senoue, as well as Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka. It also includes liner notes from John Linneman of Digital Foundry, song lyrics and character art from the game.

Listen to a few songs from the series below and look for more updates on Brave Wave’s website. Be sure to revisit our FACT Focus mix for an overview of Sonic’s chiptune glory days.

