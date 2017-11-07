Yamaneko to release Spa Commissions mini-LP on Local Action

Yamaneko’s latest features music originally made for a European spa.

UK producer Yamaneko has revealed his next record for Local Action, a mini-LP birthed out of a series of tracks commissioned for a spa in Europe.

Spa Commissions soon developed into a larger project, and is described by Local Action as “his most blissful, beatless record to date”. It’s Yamaneko’s third record for the label after 2014’s grime, new age and video game-inspired Pixel Wave Embrace and last year’s Project Nautilus, an album based around keygen music.

Released on November 17, the nine-track Spa Commissions is the second record from Local Action this month after Erskine Lynas’s debut album, Lease of Youth. Listen to album track ‘Yaeyama Islands (Setting Sun)’ below.